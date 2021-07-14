Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM July 14

Rain will move through east central and southeast KELOLAND this morning with periods of heavy rain possible. With the thick clouds and the rain, expect highs in the 70s.

Redeveloping storms will be monitored in northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop may become strong to severe with hail and wind being the main severe threats. The Storm Prediction Center has this area under a slight risk for severe weather.

Those storms will move east during the evening and skies will be partly cloudy for the overnight with lows falling to the 50s.

Tomorrow will be dry and warmer. Highs will reach the low to middle 80s underneath mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light.

Hopefully you were able to get rain because the seven day forecast is looking mostly dry with warming temperatures. Expect highs to return to the upper 80s to middle 90s early next week.