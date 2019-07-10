Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 10th

Good Morning! Windy and cooler weather will be the big weather stories on this Wednesday. We’ve already had wind gusts over 40 mph in north central South Dakota. You can see the rain falling to our north and some of that moisture will move south.

Take a look at all of the 70s on the map today. Winds will make it feel even cooler.

Expect winds to be NW at 20-35 mph across our eastern counties.

Tonight looks dry with lighter winds with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

We expect highs in the 80s and even 90s tomorrow as warmer air make a quick return.

The weekend will be warm and humid, but storm chances will come back. In most cases, these events in mid July are most likely to happen late in the day or can develop into clusters of storms during the overnight near these stalled boundaries. We’ll keep an eye on the cap on the atmosphere and how that affects storm development.

Above normal temperatures will be widespread next week. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s to the 90s much of the week.

Rain chances will tend to be lower next week as well with the increasing heat.