Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 8th

Good Morning! We have a chilly forecast today as winds increase through the day from the southeast. You can see the hourly numbers will rise slowly and likely hold steady or even climb a bit more overnight.

Wind gusts over 30 mph from the southeast are likely. You can see the progression of the strongest wind core through the day on this map below.

Futurecast shows batches of clouds today and perhaps a few flurries in the northeast this morning. A stronger batch of moisture will arrive in western KELOLAND late Thursday night into Friday morning. We do expect accumulating snow in Rapid City on Friday, so roads may become slick once again.

Most of the snow forecast numbers are low, but a few locations in the Black Hills could pick up over 2″.

Today’s weather map shows much warmer weather in the west with 47 forecast in Rapid City.

We think temperatures will hold steady overnight in many areas. In fact, a few locations will be warmer by morning.

30s will be more common tomorrow, one of our nicer days of the 7 day forecast.

Pay close attention to the cold headed our way next week. This air will likely feature a major change to our pattern and temperatures could sink well below normal for mid January. I would not be surprised to see highs struggle to zero in some areas and lows into the -20s in parts of the northern plains.