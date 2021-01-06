Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 6th

Good Morning! A wintery combo of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow continues to fall across parts of eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will change very little today and this patch of moisture will mainly stay stationary.

Our winter weather advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in blue for the mixed precipitation and a sloppy 1-3″ snow coating.

As of 6am, we already had .15″ of moisture in Sioux Falls. We will continue to add to some of these numbers in the east today.

Our snow forecast remains targeted to a narrow corridor of “nuisance” type snow today, where a few 1-3″ totals may fall.

The timeline for snow and rain shows very little change on the maps through noon, with a gradual decrease in snow and mixed precipitation this afternoon. We think clouds will linger into tomorrow across much of KELOLAND with some fog issues possible.

Temperatures will be staying above the averages for this time of year. Notice all of the mild air relative to normal across Canada. Needless to say, super cold air will be locked to the north for now.

Highs today will be in the 40s in the west with more sunshine. Sioux Falls will hold steady in the lower to middle 30s.

Tonight looks cloudy with areas of fog where winds will lighter across eastern KELOLAND.

Expect highs to stay in the 30s tomorrow across the east, with 40s once again in much of western KELOLAND.

The 7 day forecast stays pretty quiet. A small system may deliver some snow west and northwest of Sioux Falls on Saturday with highs mainly in the 20s. No big temperature swings are in sight the next few days.