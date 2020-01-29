Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 29th

Good Morning! We have another batch of fog across central and northern SD. You can see the Dense Fog Advisory on the map below.

Our latest Futurecast update shows thick clouds across the east today and a few pockets of light snow this morning in the west. The maps for Thursday will be a bit more active as a disturbance moves into western KELOLAND. The wind will increase too for the west and not all of this will be snow. Still, total moisture amounts will be minor.

Here’s a look at snow projections through Friday.

The pattern for the weekend still looks warmer, especially for Sunday.

These are some forecasts high number from the European model for Sunday. Not bad.

Highs today will still be cooler with cloud and fog issues across the region.

Tonight will be mild for this time of year with lows in the 20s in many areas.

Tomorrow should cooler in the east again as we see a light mix of snow and rain moving across KELOLAND during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will turn colder next week, but we’ll avoid true arctic air for awhile.