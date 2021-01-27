Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 27th

Good Morning! It’s another chilly morning across KELOLAND, but the temperatures are clearly much colder to north. Look at the -20s in parts of northern North Dakota!

Yesterday’s highs were chilly with most areas in the teens.

Other than a few flurries today, the weather forecast looks dry for a few days. We will be watching another snow system for the weekend. This could bring plowable snowfall amounts to parts of KELOLAND, especially in the far southeast. We’ll have more on this story in the coming days.

We are not done covering snow chances. A quick look at the snow forecast into early February features some heavy snow chances into parts of the plains. That could prove quite interesting in the new month.

Look for highs today in the 30s in western SD, but readings will hold in the teens along and east of I-29.

Tonight will be chilly with just a few clouds. Overnight lows will be in the single digits in the east and teens into central KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will feature warmer weather in western KELOLAND with highs in the 40s for Rapid City. Sioux Falls will have more wind with highs in the upper 20s.

The 7 day forecast features a slowly moderating trend with highs returning to the 30s by Friday and Saturday. Again, watch for that chance of snow by Sunday.