Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 22nd

Good Morning! We have a few issues on the roads this morning, especially in areas that felt all the wind yesterday. Be alert to drifts and slick roads with black ice. We also have frost on some of these roads due to the warmer temperatures arriving early this morning.

You can see the road temperatures are colder than the air temperatures. That’s why we have frost, so slow down and watch your step!

Futurecast shows the first round of mixed precipitation in NW IA moving away, but another batch of light rain and snow will develop in western SD. We think “nuisance” amounts could fall, mainly in far southeastern KELOLAND through tomorrow.

A closer look at the snow forecast shows 1-2″ possible around Sioux Falls through Friday, but the heavier numbers will go so the south.

We don’t expect any major shift in the temperature forecast. Mild air relative to normal with dominate much of North America. This will keep subzero weather locked to the north until further notice.

However, we are not immune to snow chances. You can see the first storm moving east this weekend, but a second system could impact parts of KELOLAND by Tuesday. There will be available moisture to produce accumulations on the back side of the system, but it’s a bit early to narrow down the storm path. We’ll continue to watch it in the coming days.

Enjoy the milder temperatures today, mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures will stay at or above normal through the 7 day forecast. We’ll continue to watch that chance of snow on Tuesday.