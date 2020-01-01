Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 1st

Good Morning and Happy New Year! We will start 2020 with a mild forecast for this time of the year. You can see the clouds streaming from the west today, but much of the moisture will stay in the Rockies the next couple of days.

Our latest Futurecast forecast shows the clouds and pockets of light rain and light snow. Much of this will not hit the ground due to the dry air below the clouds, but we do think some light snow will be more favorable in the northeast into the Sioux Falls area Friday morning. Keep in mind NW winds will increase in central KELOLAND at that time, so some patchy blowing snow could develop.

You can see the snow numbers are pretty low, but we’ll watch these subtle features the next day or two.

Highs today will be warmest in western SD with highs in the 40s. 30s will common East River.

Tonight will also be mild for this time of the year with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow also looks above normal with many areas in the 30s and low 40s.

While temperatures may cool by Tuesday, we don’t expect any major arctic air anytime soon.

The 7 day is also pretty low on snow chances.