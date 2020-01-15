Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 15th

Good Morning! Snow has been falling early this morning in northeastern KELOLAND. In addition, we’ve had spots of freezing drizzle in the southeast. Drive with care as this batch of moisture moves to the east.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of southeastern KELOLAND until 9am.

Cold air is the next big story as northwest winds continue into the afternoon. We expect subzero wind chills much of the day and temperatures will drop to -20 in Aberdeen tonight. The next story will be snow by Friday. Take a look at the animation below.

This snow will hit SW MN and NW IA the hardest. We think strong southeast winds will create blowing and drifting snow as well. The next problem will be the strong winds from the northwest by Saturday morning.

The heaviest snow may include Sioux Falls, where 4-8″ is looking likely.

This map shows the wind problem on Saturday. If these numbers hold true, we’ll have considerable travel issues to start the weekend in areas the pick up new snow.

Expect falling temperatures for many areas today through the single digits and teens.

Tonight will be bitterly cold, especially in the northeast.

Tomorrow will warm, with the best rise on temperatures in the southwest.

The worst of the cold will arrive by the weekend. Get ready for subzero highs by Sunday.