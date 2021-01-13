Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 13th

A big change in the weather is coming for KELOLAND starting tomorrow into Friday. Winter storm watches have been posted for portions of SW Minnesota for strong winds over 50 mph at times and 4-8″ of snow through Friday night.

First, the map below shows you the timeline of the wind forecast. You can see an increase in the numbers in the Sioux Falls area tomorrow afternoon. The strongest winds with this system will be in western and central SD. We also think peak winds may surpass the numbers suggested on Futurecast below. Rapid City should easily hit 70 mph winds. Sioux Falls should be over 50 mph at times. The winds stay high into Friday.

Futurecast shows a batch of rain showers this evening moving across KELOLAND, but a second round of snow should develop East River later tomorrow into Friday. This wind and snow combo will create hazardous travel conditions on Friday.

The snow forecast is heaviest along I-29 and points east. Keep in mind this snow will fall over an extended period of time and the wind will make it difficult to measure.

Enjoy the mild today with highs in the 50s and 60s west, with upper 40s in Sioux Falls.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We expect an increase in the wind West River tonight along with areas of rain.

Highs tomorrow will likely be early in the day for Sioux Falls, with steady or slowly falling numbers with the strong wind and areas of redeveloping snow East River. We will not see a big arctic plunge this time, but the wind will stay strong for a longer period of time compared to the pre Christmas blizzard we had in KELOLAND a few weeks ago.

The 7 day forecast will features cooler weather for the weekend along with a new chance of snow by Monday.