Storm Center Update-Wednesday AM, February 5th

Good Morning! We are off and running into some milder weather today in KELOLAND. Temperatures should rebound into the upper 20s and lower 30s in many areas. Temperatures will be similar tomorrow, but pockets of light snow will return, especially in western areas of South Dakota.

The snow forecast forecast features minor amounts. There could be a small strip of 1-2″, something we’ll take a closer look at later today.

Temperatures will be back on track this weekend as arctic air remains well north of KELOLAND. We do see changes next week, most likely just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy the sunshine today for many, with 30s likely in central, west, and southeast.

Clouds will increase tonight, but lows will still be in the teens for many.

We’ll watch another system on Sunday that may pass to the north of Sioux Falls. Cold air is not in the 7 day and these 30s will be above normal for this time of the year.