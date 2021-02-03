Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, February 3rd

Good morning! We had another very mild day yesterday across western KELOLAND. Valentine hit 65 in the afternoon! Enjoy what’s left of the “mild” weather today, as much colder air is about to arrive in the region.

Look for areas of fog this morning, especially west of Sioux Falls. Dense fog advisories have been posted the areas shaded in gray.

Look for those areas of fog and clouds in the forecast to gradually break through the late morning into the early afternoon.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect tonight and early tomorrow for the counties shaded in blue on the map below. Be alert to icy roads and patches of blowing snow with gusty NW winds and falling temperatures.

Futurecast keeps the clouds thicker today again in central and eastern KELOLAND. A cold front will be on the move tonight and will bring the wintery precipitation, mainly to southern KELOLAND. Winds will be stronger for all areas tomorrow with steady or falling temperatures.

Expect a mild day today compared to what is ahead. Highs will once again reach the 50s in Rapid City.

Areas of mixed precipitation tonight will change to pockets of light snow as colder air arrives from the north.

For tomorrow, expect much colder weather. The stronger wind will also make it feel much colder with highs in the 30s west and upper teens and low 20s east.

The 7 day forecast features much below normal temperatures for several days into early next week. The pattern shifts the best chances of snow to our south for now.