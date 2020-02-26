Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM February 26

It’s starting cold in KELOLAND. Overnight lows have fallen to the single digits and teens and it will remain cold too.

At least, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and lighter winds today. Expect highs in the 20s and 30s.

It will be dry tonight as lows fall to the single digits, teens, and 20s.

The exception will be the Hills of western South Dakota where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 3-5″ of snow.

That system will keep a slight chance for snow going in western South Dakota for the morning. Otherwise, expect dry skies with highs in the 20s, 30s, to near 40.

We’re looking at a quiet weather pattern for the next several days. With the quiet conditions, we’ll have warming temperatures. Expect highs to return to the 30s, 40s, and 50s this weekend with dry skies. Don’t be surprised to see areas of southeast KELOLAND get to 50 this weekend. Yankton did it last weekend and we may get that warmer air to come farther north.

Temperatures will slide next week as we watch a southern stream storm system. We’ll fall to the 30s which will be closer to average. If that system moves north, then we’ll have to add higher chances for rain or snow.