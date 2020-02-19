Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, February 19th

Good Morning! Snow continues to fall south of Sioux Falls where a winter weather advisory has been posted. Expect slick travel in these areas, but most of this will stay well south of Sioux Falls.

Our snow forecast includes the heaviest band along the SD/NE border, where a narrow area of 1-3″ is forecast, with locally heavier totals possible.

Futurecast shows this band of snow moving to the south during the day and clear skies for tonight and tomorrow. Warmer weather is likely starting tomorrow as well.

Stay warm today as cold air stays firmly in place. Highs will be near 12 in Sioux Falls and 7 in Aberdeen.

Scattered clouds are expected tonight as temperatures fall well below zero East River.

Tomorrow looks a little warmer with sunny skies. Those 40s in the west will expand Friday.

You can see the mild weather spreading over much of the northern plains on Friday.

It looks even warmer on Saturday.

The pattern ahead features a storm this weekend that will miss us to the south. Another round of snow is expected to arrive toward the end of the 7 day forecast.

Until then, expect considerable melting starting Friday into the weekend.