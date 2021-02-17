Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, February 17th

Good morning! Light snow continue to move across parts of eastern KELOLAND. Roads are slick and spots and we encourage you to slow down on your morning drive.

Snow continues to move east into Minnesota and northern Iowa. We will see dry weather for much of KELOLAND today as temperatures continue to warm.

Overnight temperatures have been much warmer with most lows above zero.

Our Futurecast update shows the snow moving east this morning and partly cloudy skies for much of the area. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again tomorrow as temperatures climb a few more degrees.

The snow forecast doesn’t look too heavy the next 10 days. In fact, we’ll be be melting snow instead of gaining it early next week.

Take a look at the European model forecast for temperatures early next week. Those 50s are not out of the question by Monday for some!

Highs will be warmer today with most areas in the double digits above zero for highs.

Lows will slide below zero tonight one more time in Sioux Falls.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the teens east and 20s central and west.

The 7 day forecast looks even warmer with 30s by Sunday and 40s likely early next week!