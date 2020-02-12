Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, February 12th

Good Morning! A blast of arctic air will be moving quickly to the south today. Blizzard warnings have been posted for many areas north of Sioux Falls, including Huron, Watertown, Sisseton, and Marshall. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will create white-out conditions at times in these areas.

Blowing snow will also be a story for many other areas shaded in blue where winter weather advisories are in effect.

The cold tonight will be intense with wind chill warnings in effect for many areas, including Sioux Falls. Wind chills will be -30 to -40.

You can see the snow moving south with the front already this morning. New snow totals will be under 1″ in most spots.

You can see what the front looked like as it entered Aberdeen.

It was a similar view in Eureka.

Futurecast shows the falling temperature trends through the day. We’ll likely see the coldest air of the season in Sioux Falls.

The sample wind chills are very cold. The worst conditions will likely be in SW MN by morning.

The weather will turn warmer for Valentine’s Day, but the wind will be strong again from the south.

Don’t get used to these numbers for today. Highs have already been reached at most locations.

-16 in Sioux Falls is cold, but -24 will be worse in Brookings tonight.

The 7 day forecast looks better for the weekend. Some cooling may arrive early next week along with a chance of snow by late Monday into Tuesday.