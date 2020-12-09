Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 9th

It was another very mild day yesterday in KELOLAND with highs in the 50s and 60s. Both Aberdeen and Rapid City set new record highs.

Before the rest of the forecast, I do want to mention the overnight earthquake near Bowdle in northern South Dakota. It was minor at just 3.2 on the Richter scale.

We will shake things up a bit late tonight and tomorrow with a passing cold front. Northwest winds will increase tomorrow across KELOLAND at 15-30 mph. The map below shows the wind gusts at 1pm.

A storm system will move to our south this weekend with chances of snow staying away from us for now.

Is there any chance of snow before Christmas? Well, the short answer is yes. We expect a few changes in the long range forecast to allow some snow possibilities to arrive, but having that snow stick to the ground for long may be a bit challenging.

The latest 8-14 day forecast remains above normal for this time of year.

Enjoy the 50s and 60s once again today in KELOLAND, well above normal for this time of year.

Tonight also looks mild, mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be cooler with the wind and highs in the 40s.

The 7 day forecast remain dry for now with highs in the 30s for the weekend.