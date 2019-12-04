Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 4th

Good Morning! Expect more mild weather today in KELOLAND. Our Futurecast update looks nice today, but some fog could develop tonight after another afternoon of melting snow. We expect cooler weather to develop tomorrow, but no organized chances of snow.

The extended forecast looks dry until early next week. We do some snow possibilities by late Sunday and Monday as colder air arrives from the north.

Highs will be mild for early December in the 30s and lower 40s today.

Some fog will develop tonight, so be alert to visibility issues in the morning.

Highs will be cooler tomorrow, mainly in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

While we’ll have chilly air around Friday morning, the weekend forecast is looking warmer. You can see the Saturday weather map below.

Most of Sunday looks good, but you can clearly see the cold air lurking to the north.

This animation shows a sample of hourly temperatures by early next week. We could easily see readings below zero for overnight lows.

We see snow chances here on Monday with the front and the much colder weather.