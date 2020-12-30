Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 30th

The snow has ended for much of KELOLAND as this latest system exits the region. You can see the snow was fairly widespread with moderate amounts for many areas.

Here are a few of the storm reports as of 6:30am.

Futurecast shows decreasing clouds today with dry weather across KELOLAND. Clearing skies tonight may lead to some fog issues in the Sioux Falls area. Otherwise, expect quiet weather here into the new year.

There will be another storm to our south on Friday, but the snow track looks to be well south of KELOLAND.

Temperatures today will be in the 20s across much of eastern KELOLAND with breezy northwest winds this morning. Highs will reach the 30s across the west.

We’ll chilly temperatures tonight with lows in the single digits east and teens for much of the west.

Tomorrow looks mild West River with highs returning to the 40s. 20s will remain in place across the east.

The 7 day forecast looks dry with highs returning to the 30s early next week.