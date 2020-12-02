Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 2nd

Temperatures remain above normal this time of the year as shown by yesterday’s highs across KELOLAND. We see more mild weather coming our way in the extended forecast.

Futurecast still looks dry for several days as a storm system moves to our south. We see mild temperatures ahead with the lack of snow.

In fact, above normal temperatures will continue well into next week.

There are growing signs that colder air will arrive starting mid month. We still have plenty of time to watch those changes ahead.

Areas of clouds will limit temperatures today into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind will be breezy from the north, especially in Pierre and Rapid City.

Expect decrease clouds tonight with lows in the teens in the west and 20s east.

Tomorrow should be warmer for central and western KELOLAND with highs near 50. The east will be mild too for this time of the year.

The 7 day forecast looks mild with highs in the 40s this weekend. We might hit 50 early next week!