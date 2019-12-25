Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM December 25

Early this Christmas morning, we have some weather alerts. For the latest for your county, click here. For starters, most of KELOLAND is under a Dense Fog Advisory for thick fog around the area. This advisory is currently set to expire by noon but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few counties in eastern KELOLAND see this extended into the afternoon.

Another advisory is for northeast KELOLAND. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued that goes through tonight. It was issued for light snow (under 1″) and light icing.

Christmas Day still looks cloudy, with fog, passing light freezing rain, and a chance of light snow late in the day into tonight. Moistures amounts are still looking light through tonight. Snowfall amounts will greatest in the west where isolated parts of western SD could get up to 1-3” but most of KELOLAND will see less than 1” of snow. Afternoon temperatures today look to reach the upper 20s to 30s and tonight’s lows will bottom out in the lower 20s.

The light snowfall may continue into Thursday morning in the north before clouds start to break up from west to east in the afternoon. We’ll still go with thick cloud cover in the east and southeast. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s to 30s.

Friday looks to start off with clear to mostly clear skies, but clouds will slowly increase in the afternoon. Highs will be above average again, in the 20s to 30s for most of KELOLAND but the west looks to reach near 40 degrees.

After a quiet end to the work week, all eyes will turn to a potential winter storm this weekend. The general idea is a surface low pressure will move out of the south and move northeast through the central US. That being said, there are still a few details that still need to be hashed out in the forecast.

The track of the low is still not solidified in the computer models either. The American extended model takes a more southerly track which would put the most snow in southeast KELOLAND while the European model simulates a more northerly track so most of KELOLAND would get snow, and some areas would get significant snow.

The strength of the low is still not known at this point but the European weather model strengthens the low faster than the American model. The strength of the low would determine variables like wind speeds and snow amounts.

Another variable is the timing of the snow. Both extended models have it snowing by Saturday morning but due to the southerly track of the American model, the bulk of the event would be done by Sunday morning and completely done by Sunday night. The European model is a little slower and has decent snowfall lasting through Sunday and the snow coming to an end Monday morning.

The wind is another factor that will need to be watched closely. If the storm takes that northerly track, KELOLAND would see strong winds that would cause blowing snow. Winter Storm Watches would probably be issued in KELOLAND by the National Weather Service. But if the storm takes the southerly track, we’d see more counties in Winter Weather Advisories because of the weaker wind and less snow.

These four variables, and more, are cause for concern for holiday travel plans as people begin to head home. So stay plugged into the forecast over the coming days as these details get finalized.