Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 23rd

I hope you enjoyed the nice, but windy weather yesterday. Highs were in the 50s and 60s and set new records in many areas.

This morning, a strong arctic cold front is creating blizzard conditions for parts of KELOLAND. These no travel advisories are expanding east, so plan on white-out conditions for many today.

The latest headlines include a blizzard warning for the counties shaded in white, including the Sioux Falls area. Blowing snow issues will still be a problem in the blue area of central and parts of northeastern SD where winter weather advisories have been posted through the day. A winter storm warning is also in effect for accumulations over 6″ in portions of the central and northern Black Hills.

This view from Rapid City shows some of the snow and wind. The Rapid City airport recorded an early morning wind gust of 79 mph.

The wind gusts as of 6am were very strong and likely going to stay in this range much of the day.

The snow forecast remains in the 2-4″ range for many, although there may be a few heavier totals in parts of southcentral SD.

Futurecast shows the falling temperatures through the day along with the band snow and wind. We expect areas of blowing snow through the evening, even after the snow tapers off. Be advised that wind chills will drop well below zero as winds steadily drop overnight.

We’ll be done with snow tomorrow and dry weather should continue through Christmas Day. Highs may trend a bit colder by the weekend if the heavier snow numbers materialize today. We also will be watching a potential snow storm after the 7 day forecast. It took awhile, but winter is back in KELOLAND!