Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 18th

Good Morning! Another quiet weather day is ahead for KELOLAND with just a few passing clouds. We think temperatures will be warmest in Rapid City at around 51! The northeast will stay in the 20s, but some sunshine will help. No rain or snow is forecast the next 48 hours.

Here’s a look at the high temperature map today. South winds will prevail in most areas.

Tonight will feature lows mainly in the teens, with the coldest numbers around Aberdeen.

Tomorrow will feature highs in the 20s across the north and 30s in the southeast, generally a little warmer than today. The west will be a bit cooler.

Friday looks fine, perhaps a few degrees cooler in the east and a batch of clouds.

Saturday should be warmer as the snow cover melts. We expect lower 40s in Sioux Falls.

Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s again over areas will little snow. Pierre and Aberdeen won’t be quite as warm, but still above normal for this time of year.

If you are dreaming of a fresh coating of snow before Christmas, we don’t see much chance arriving here until late Christmas Day or the day after. It may come with rain chances too.

Until then, enjoy the mild and dry weather pattern!