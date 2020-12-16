Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 16th

Snow continues to be lacking in the forecast. Sioux Falls has registered no snow for the month of December so far.

Another way to tell that story is looking at the 30 day precipitation trend. You can clearly see the numbers are way below normal.

Our latest forecast shows a passing front today that will increase our NW winds in western SD. Another front will arrive by Friday and that may also bring a few flurries are sprinkles to the forecast. No major rain or snow is ahead.

Temperature trends look especially mild early next week with highs some 20 to 30 degrees above normal.

The weather looks mild for western and central KELOLAND today with highs returning to the 40s. We have 30s forecast for Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.

We expect chilly temperatures tonight with lows in the upper teens to near 20.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the upper 30s in the Sioux Falls area and 40s again to the west.

Take a look at the very mild temperatures early next week. We see a good chance of upper 40s and even a few 50s west of Sioux Falls.