Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 7th

It will be a day of clean up and repair across central KELOLAND as an intense swath of severe weather tracked through region. We have many reports of damage, including this video of hail in the Gettysburg area.

Burke has heavy damage, including this picture of the high school building. There will be more on this story today on KELOLAND news.

This map shows the general path of hail and wind reports. The highest wind gusts were at least 80 to 100mph and hail to the size of baseballs fell as well.

Severe weather risk levels are much lower today across KELOLAND.

Highs will be in the 80s for many today as storm chances stay in mainly southern KELOLAND this evening.

Rain chances will be mainly across the west the next couple of days, but the start to the weekend looks more active once again.