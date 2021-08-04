Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 4th

Temperature trends remained hotter again yesterday in western KELOLAND with many locations at or above 90 degrees. 80s were common in the east, and we’ll likely see more 80s today.

Scattered showers are tracking across western KELOLAND this morning. This broken line of moisture should move east during the day and other areas of “scattered” rain will develop tonight.

Futurecast shows the prevailing southerly winds in most of KELOLAND ahead of this trough feature. We do see more organization to the rain and thunderstorm chances late this evening west of Yankton. We’ll keep an eye on local thunderstorms that could produce a half inch of rain. The chance of rain may redevelop later Thursday with hits of thunderstorms around Sioux Falls once again.

Rain chances actually look better on Saturday as a more vigorous system moves into the plains. We still think the best rain chances will be across much of Minnesota and Iowa, but we’ll take any rain we can get as the drought problems continue.

Highs today will stay mostly in the 80s due to the shower chances west and central. This thick haze will also limit some of the heat in the east.

Lows tonight will drop again into the 60s with the scattered rain chances as noted above.

Temperatures look hotter in western and central SD tomorrow, but 80s should hold in the Sioux Falls area.

The 7 day forecast looks plenty hot next week with highs in the 90s Sunday and Monday.