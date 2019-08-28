Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 28th

Good Morning! We are forecasting a mild day today in KELOLAND with lots of sunshine and less wind. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s across the east, with 80s to the west.

Clear skies are ahead tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow looks mild, but a cold front will move through during the day and winds will increase during the afternoon. In fact, a few wind gusts could be over 20 mph.

Rain chances are looking higher late Friday into early Saturday. FutureScan below shows the swath of moisture as it pushes south and east during the weekend. The heaviest rain should stay south of KELOLAND. Rain chances may return by Tuesday.

A closer look at Friday shows the cooler high temperatures in the Upper Midwest. Clouds could keep temperatures in the 60s in a few areas.

Saturday should be cooler than normal as well with rain chances in the morning across the south. We should still hit 70s for highs.

Warmer weather will start pushing our way by Sunday into Monday.