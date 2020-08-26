Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM August 26

It will be another hot day with temperatures in the 90s.

Morning showers and storms will redevelop later this afternoon and evening for western and northern KELOLAND.



As cooler air starts to move into South Dakota tomorrow, showers and storms will develop in western KELOLAND. These storms will move into central and eastern KELOLAND during the overnight.



The Storm Prediction Center has outlined KELOLAND in a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow evening and night with hail being the main threat.



Rain may linger into early Friday morning, but the weekend is looking dry.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s to near 90.



As the next round of cooler air moves in Sunday night and Monday, we’ll have our next round of rain during that time. Expect highs to cool to the 70s for much of next week.