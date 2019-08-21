Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 21st

Good Morning! We are starting to the day with a few sprinkles and showers in KELOLAND, mainly in the south. Most of the rain has been tracking across Nebraska as you can see on VIPIR below.

Our FutureScan forecast shows decreasing clouds this afternoon as high pressure from Canada dominates the weather pattern. Rain chances will stay low into tomorrow, but may return by Friday in western KELOLAND.

Highs will be cooler today, mainly in the 70s. A few areas will get close to 80 in central and western SD.

Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the 50s with the drier air in place.

Southeast winds will increase tomorrow in western and central KELOLAND. Temperatures won’t be much different, mainly in the 70s once again.

Rain chances will increase this weekend. Most of the this rain will fall in the Sioux Falls area Sunday as the timeline on the moisture slows down a bit. It won’t be a washout everywhere, but start paying attention to the timing details of the rain the next couple of days.

Temperatures won’t be too far from normal the next several days. Look for the best chances of rain Saturday night into Sunday, with another shot at moisture by next Tuesday.