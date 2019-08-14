Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 14th

Good Morning! The forecast today features cooler weather for much of KELOLAND. Widespread 70s are forecast for much of KELOLAND.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast in far southwestern SD. The risk level of severe weather increases into the Hot Springs area with hail the main threat.

Scattered storms are expected tonight in the far southwest with lows mainly in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be more active with areas of showers and thunderstorms on the increase. We expect highs in the 70s in many areas.

You can see the thunderstorm activity firing along this trough of low pressure in central KELOLAND.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather across much of western and central SD.

Thunderstorm chances may linger into Friday, but warmer 80s will move into much of the region for the weekend.