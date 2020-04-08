Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 8th

After a very warm Tuesday, the weather is turning cooler today across KELOLAND. Our Futurecast update shows a few morning showers in the south, but those will be light and move away for the afternoon. We could redevelop some sprinkles in the afternoon in the northeast along with plenty of wind. Tops winds will gust over 40 mph in KELOLAND during the afternoon.

Here are some of the peak wind gusts expected this afternoon.

While the weather will be windy again tomorrow, we think the pattern will be more mild on Friday. 60s will return to western KELOLAND and even Saturday should still feature fair weather early in the day. Rain will return from west to east on Saturday and snow could be an issue by Easter. We’ll watch the storm tracks closely.

The map below shows a possible storm track, with heavier snow possible in the Black Hills.

It looks like much of the moisture in the 10 day forecast will fall this weekend.

Temperatures today are back to near normal in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Winds will diminish tonight with mostly clear skies.

Windy and blustery weather is ahead tomorrow with highs mainly in the 40s.

Temperatures will likely trend well below normal next week, with some days only in the 30s. Enjoy the milder days when they come around. It may take most of next week before we return to near normal.