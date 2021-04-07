Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 7th

Good morning! An active weather pattern remains in place across KELOLAND areas of rain and snow tracking through the region.

Rain totals through 6:30 CDT show several areas between .50″ and 1″ of rain. We’ve had locally heavier totals just west and south of Brookings and we’ll be adding to these numbers today.

Snow has been the story in the Black Hills. No travel advisories have been posted for the areas shaded in red on this map as of early this morning.

Snow reports between 6 and 12″ are quite common. Nemo reports 15″ of fresh snow and over 13″ fell just west of Hot Springs.

Futurecast shows more rain moving into KELOLAND the next couple of days. We see a healthy batch of rain tonight in northern IA and southern MN moving back to the west. This means a good chances of showers in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Highs today will be cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We expect gusty northwest winds much of the day. Some sunshine will return for parts of the west.

Look for lows tonight in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the east, with 32 at Rapid City.

Tomorrow looks warmer West River with more sunshine and highs in the 60s. Sioux Falls will stay wet and cooler with a high near 51.

The Sioux Falls 7 day forecast shows a pleasant weekend with highs near 60. Cooler weather is expected next week.