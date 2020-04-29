Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 29th

Good Morning! Skies have cleared this morning in Rapid City and less wind is in the forecast across the west. Conditions will still be windy today in NW IA, but temperatures will average near normal for late April in most areas.

Speaking of April, we’ve been lacking big rain and that has really helped farmers this spring. The graphic below shows the moisture trends that are below normal in many areas, including Sioux Falls.

The 30 day rain trends shows the drier areas from the past few weeks. We expect overall moisture trend to stay below normal into early May across much of the northern plains.

Futurecast shows clouds East River today with a few isolated showers possible in western MN this afternoon. We expect a dry day tomorrow with just a few isolated showers tomorrow night and early Friday. Warmer temperatures are likely.

The weather pattern into Saturday shows the next chance of rain. You will notice an east-west band of rain showers, driven mainly by the jet stream pattern. It looks like less rain will be around on Sunday, but additional showers will arrive early next week.

Along with those shower chances, cooler air looks likely next week as the flow of north wind become more dominate. The jury is still out on whether or not it gets cold enough for a frost. We’ll continue to watch the pattern.

Clouds will be common in the Sioux Falls area today along with more wind. Expect very pleasant weather in Rapid City near 70.

Expect quiet and cool weather tonight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs back in the 70s. We’ll likely hit lower and middle 80s around Rapid City.

The 7 day does feature cooler weather this weekend along with rain chances on Saturday. More showers and clouds should keep us cooler by the end of the 7 day forecast.