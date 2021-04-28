Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 28th

Good morning! Scattered showers have returned this morning to far southeastern KELOLAND. Most areas will miss the rain today and dry weather will be common until early next week.

We do see some fog, however, in places like Watertown. Continue to monitor local visibility issues in many areas of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls.

We saw highs in the 50s and 60s yesterday. Today will be warmer for most locations.

Rainfall has remained scattered. It was interesting to see some rain totals near Worthington, MN over .50″. We also some some totals over .50″ north of Pierre. Even parts of Meade county in western SD north and east of Rapid City had some nice moisture. However, the bigger totals have been scattered at best.

Our forecast shows mainly dry weather the next few days in KELOLAND. A weak front will increase the wind in Sioux Falls tomorrow, but we expect a big warm up for the start of the weekend.

While temperatures will be much above normal to start the month of May, we will likely see cooler weather early next week.

Look for highs today in the 60s for much of KELOLAND with lighter winds from the northwest.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures holding in the 40s across the southeast and 30s in the north and west.

Increasing north winds in the Sioux Falls area will make it feel cooler with highs again in the lower to middle 60s. The numbers should be warmer West River.

The 7 day forecast looks very warm to start the weekend with highs near 82 on Saturday. Cooler weather will accompany rain showers Monday and Tuesday.