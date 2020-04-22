Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 22nd

Good Morning! We have mostly clear skies for much of KELOLAND today and a mild forecast.

Highs will be in the 70s for most areas with a few spots near 80!

Dry conditions are forecast today, but a few showers could develop tonight in the northcentral. We see more scattered rain tomorrow moving from west to east. Even a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Rain chances will linger into Friday as this system slowly moves across the northern plains.

Precipitation this week looks heaviest in southeastern KELOLAND, where amounts over .50″ will be possible. The nature of the rain will be more hit and miss in the far northwest and central.

We expect slight cooling to start the weekend, but warmer air will be returning in the long range forecast. Pay attention to the hot air building across the desert southwest.

We see a batch of 80s and 90s in the plains late next week, certainly warm.

Today will be mild with highs in the 70s for many areas. Winds will be a little stronger in Rapid City.

The weather still looks mainly dry tonight with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will still be mild with increasing rain areas developing on radar from west to east.

While temperatures will be a little cooler as we start the weekend, milder trends are likely next week with chances of rain holding off until Tuesday.