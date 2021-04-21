Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 21st

Good morning! Yes, it snowed overnight in the Sioux Falls area. It will be melting away quickly as temperatures rise into the 40s this afternoon.

You can see the progression of snow on the radar the past 12 hours. The snow chances look low today, but temperatures will remain below normal.

Futurecast shows some linger clouds in the east, but more sunshine for the central and west today. The next batch of showers will develop in central KELOLAND tomorrow and spread east late Thursday into Friday morning.

The weather pattern will remain below normal as we start the weekend. However, warmer weather is likely early next week. In fact, we may see 70s here by Monday!

Today will stay cool, even with the April sunshine. Batches of clouds will continue in our eastern counties.

Tonight looks dry with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer as areas of showers develop in southcentral SD.

We expect those shower chances in the Sioux Falls area on Friday followed by cooler weather on Saturday. We expect a nice warming trend early next week and could see thunderstorms by Tuesday.