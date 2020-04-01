Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 1st

Good Morning! The weather today is looking great for the southeast, but changes are already happening in western KELOLAND and we will return to winter weather the next day or two. Winter storm warnings have been posted for the Black Hills where over 6″ will be possible.

Winter weather advisories for blowing snow will be the headline for areas shaded in blue. This advisory will start for Sioux Falls tomorrow night.

Ice could be more of a problem for parts of northeastern SD and winter storm watches have been posted for the Watertown and Sisseton areas.

Futurecast keeps the forecast mild today in the southeast with a few 70s possible. It changes fast tonight will snow and blowing snow in western KELOLAND. Most of the moisture will stay northwest of Sioux Falls until tomorrow night.

Snow totals will be much higher in the far west with this system, with lower numbers East River.

The ice forecast is more difficult, but we are getting some signals that the numbers could range from .25″ to .50″ of ice near Watertown. We’ll more on that story later today.

Total precipitation this week still looks heavier north and west of Sioux Falls. We’ll watch how this impacts local flooding, mainly along the James River Valley.

Enjoy today in the east with 60s very common.

Tonight will be much colder in western SD with the snow.

Tomorrow will be much colder too, even in Sioux Falls. Again, plan on just scattered showers during the day in the southeast.

The weather will improve this weekend with highs in the mid 40s and 60s are likely by early next week.