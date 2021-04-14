Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 14th

The colder air continues across KELOLAND and pockets of snow are still moving across parts of eastern KELOLAND. We expect wind speeds to be lower today, but temperatures will remain below normal.

Yesterday was very chilly with highs in the 30s to lower 40s. It will be better today.

Top wind speeds reached the 40mph range yesterday. Again, winds will be better today.

Snow chances are coming back to western SD starting tomorrow. The areas shaded in blue are under winter weather advisories through Friday morning.

Futurecast shows the clouds remaining fairly thick, although a few breaks can be expected the next 24 hours. The new batch of snow in the Black Hills will expand to the east, but will likely stay West River into Friday. The chances of rain and snow in Sioux Falls will be low.

Don’t expect much for warming the next few days. While the weekend looks warmer, more below normal weather is expected next week.

Highs today will stay in the 40s with north winds generally 10-20 mph.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tomorrow still looks chilly, especially toward Rapid City with a high of just 37 with rain and snow.

The weekend forecast still looks better, but colder weather should return on Monday with areas of rain and snow.