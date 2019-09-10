Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM September 10

BIG PICTURE:

An upper level trough of low pressure has settled over the west coast. This means KELOLAND, and the Midwest, is in for several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next couple of days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A warm front along the southern border of KELOLAND will bring strong and severe thunderstorms tonight. The strongest storms, with all types of severe weather including hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes, will most likely be found mainly south of I-90. Areas north of I-90 still have some risk for severe weather, but the risk is much less. In addition to the usual severe weather risks, heavy rain is a good possibility in the southeast and east KELOLAND. Rainfall amounts for this region will be around 1 to 3 inches of rain.

The thunderstorm activity from tonight will exit the area tomorrow. Leaving behind mostly to partly cloudy skies and afternoon temps in the 70s to 80s in the southeast, cooler 60s to low 70s elsewhere. Then during the heat of the day, another round of thunderstorms will fire up and move west to east through the area, bringing more heavy rain and severe weather to KELOLAND again, lasting into Wednesday night.

Thursday will see the arrival of cooler and stable air from the northwest. This air will push out the rain and clouds throughout the day and usher in some much more quiet weather as we turn towards the weekend. Thursday’s afternoon temps will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday through the first few days of next week will feel more like summer with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temps in the 80s. I included a slight chance for storms for east KELOLAND on Saturday. It looks like a weak warm front will push through and may bring storms to parts of the Midwest. As of now, projections look like the storms will initiate near the SD/MN border and quickly move out of KELOLAND to the east.