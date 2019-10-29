Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM October 29

Skies will be mostly clear over KELOLAND tonight with cold overnight lows in the teens to lower 20s. Single digits above and below zero will be found in the west! The wind should light at around 5 to 10 mph from the west to northwest.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny for western, central, and northern KELOLAND. The south and southeast will be mostly cloudy with chances for flurries in northwest Iowa. Afternoon highs will still be cold, only reaching the 30s. North to northwest winds will be light.

Thursday (Halloween) will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temps will be in the 30s to mid-40s. The wind will be light out of the west to southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday brings back the clouds and chances for light snow and flurries. Highs will be warmer, in the upper 30s to 40s.

The weekend looks warmer still with highs in the 40s and 50s. Saturday looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be similar but central and northeast KELOLAND having a chance for rain showers.