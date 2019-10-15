Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM October 15

BIG PICTURE:

A quick wave of low pressure is passing through the Midwest today and it should exit tonight. This low brought light rain to some of the region but clouds to most of the region. Once this low leaves tonight, a ridge of high pressure will build which would bring quiet skies and warmer temps to finish the work week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Clouds will linger tonight, especially in east KELOLAND. Overnight temperatures will cool to the 20s to lower 30s.

Leftover clouds tomorrow morning will fade out from west to east so the afternoon should have sunny to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will still be cool in the east with highs only in the 40s. Warmer 50s and 60s will be found in central and west SD.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be much warmer, in the 60s or warmer. Friday will also feature some stronger winds so it will be a breezy day.

Saturday is looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s to 60s. We bring back the rain chances Sunday. We could even hear some isolated thunder as there will be just enough energy for some thundershowers. Sunday’s highs will be in the 50s to 60s.