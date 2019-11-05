Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM November 5

The snow will continue to fly in KELOLAND tonight but it’s the east that has the best chance to see the snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southwest Minnesota. County advisory information here. This area has a high risk of seeing at least 1” and a slight risk of at least 3”.

Western SD could see some flurries but central SD looks to stay dry. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 20s.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day with continued chances for snow but the amounts look light, mainly less than 1”. Temperatures will remain well below-normal, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

After that, clouds should depart for a mostly sunny to sunny but cooler day on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 30s East River and the upper 30s West River.

Friday will be breezy, but the winds will be southerly so that should warm us up. Under partly cloudy skies, we’ll rebound to the low to mid 40s East River, to the lower 50s West River.

The warm air will stick around for Saturday, though an incoming area of low pressure will give us at least a chance of rain showers, mainly later in the day. Saturday’s highs will be in the 40s East River, while Rapid City and Pierre will reach the 50s. On Sunday we’ll continue with rain showers that may mix with snow showers as another cold front drops down from the north. Sunday’s highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s.

That will be followed by another extremely cold air mass. Monday we’ll have morning lows in the single digits to low teens, and afternoon highs in the 20s despite abundant sunshine. Monday will probably be the coldest day of the week, because temperatures will start to warm somewhat beginning on Tuesday.