Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM November 19

Tonight is looking like a quiet night as clouds drift into the area from the west. Temperatures will cool to the 30s. Fog is possible in the west.

Wednesday will be much different when compared to today. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and an incoming low pressure system will produce some precipitation. SE KELOLAND will top out in the low 50s, and see some afternoon drizzle becoming rain later in the day. With cooler high temperatures in the low 40s to the north and west, there will be a mix of light rain changing over to light snow late in the day. A period of freezing rain cannot be ruled out. Winds will start from the east and then change to a northerly direction.

Light snow is expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts should be minimal, perhaps an inch or two – though there could be some higher amounts in SW MN and NW IA. The snowfall should end early in the morning, followed by a mostly sunny but cooler and breezy day. Afternoon highs will only be in the 30s.

Friday morning looks chilly with lows in the teens. But it will be a sunny day, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to 40s.

Temperatures should moderate for the weekend, with highs near or a few degrees above average. We expect low to mid 40s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday (western South Dakota could top out in the 50s). Sunday should also be mostly sunny, and a couple degrees warmer in the upper 40s East River to the lower 50s West River.

Skies will turn partly cloudy on Monday, with highs near normal in the low 40s.

The Thanksgiving travel period is a little beyond the 7 day forecast, but here is our thinking. It looks like we will have persistent northwest winds – though not necessarily very strong – much of next week. But that means colder temperatures. Expect below average temperatures – mainly in the 30s – Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Thursday. We will have at least a chance of rain or snow each day. Right now, the highest likelihood of snow would be on Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day. The holiday period is still quite a way out, and precipitation forecasts are less reliable that far in the future. But I would suggest that anyone with travel plans preceding the Thanksgiving holiday keep an eye on succeeding forecasts, and perhaps have a Plan B in mind should the weather interfere with travel.