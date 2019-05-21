Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM May 21

It’s been cold, wet, and windy all day.

Wind advisories are still in effect in Eastern South Dakota until midnight, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Winds are less severe in western South Dakota, but not by much.

Persistent rain has put most of western KELOLAND in a Flood Watch from now until Friday evening.

Snow and fog remain the Black Hills as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 9am tomorrow.

Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the mid-40s with breezy conditions throughout the area. Rain will continue into the overnight hours for much of KELOLAND. With temperatures in the 30s in and around Rapid City; expect snow. The higher elevations of the Black Hills are expected to see 6-12 inches or more of snow while lower elevations will get 2 to 4 inches. Rains have been lighter over eastern KELOLAND today, they will strengthen around 8pm this evening similar to what we are currently seeing in the west.

Winds will slowly die down during the overnight, but rain will continue into tomorrow. Some areas east of Rapid City could see rainfall totals near 3 inches, while the southeast should see light showers. Rain in Sioux Falls is expected to last until around 10am with chances of light drizzle the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s the next few days with a warm up starting this weekend. Current models suggest thunderstorm activity south of Sioux Falls Thursday night, but it is more likely that areas near Sioux City will have the highest chance for storms. Expect sunshine to return Friday morning.

A nicer weekend is ahead as temperatures return to the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain will return Sunday in western and central South Dakota and more rainfall for all of KELOLAND on Monday. Current models suggest Monday thunderstorms along I-29.

Temperatures next week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s in eastern KELOLAND through the first weekend of June.