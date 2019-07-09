Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM, July 9

Rainfall in the morning for commuters in eastern South Dakota – but things calmed down late in the morning and sunshine started peeking through around midday. Total rainfall since last night reached one and a third inches in Sioux Falls, but heavy and fast enough to keep some rural roads closed. All this rain did raise the humidity slightly and with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across KELOLAND it turned into another muggy day. A cold front has been sitting over western South Dakota, with thunderstorms developing in northeastern Wyoming. Rapid City could see strong to severe thunderstorms around sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has put that area in a slight risk for severe weather this evening with a chance of high winds and hail.

Storms tonight may reach the Missouri River, but then are expected to die off just after sunset. Most of KELOLAND will be quite clear, but with humidity still high most areas will remain warm with lows in the 60s. Rapid City will still be west of the cold front, so they’ll be a bit drier and get down to 55. As the front progresses further east, areas along the Missouri River could see stronger winds.

Brisk winds from the northwest help cool things down tomorrow, with highs a few degrees either side of 80. The Aberdeen area may see some light rainfall just after the sun rises. Once that passes, Aberdeen will join the rest of the state with partly cloudy skies, and northwest winds gusting to around 30 mph.

The remainder of the week looks calm as a ridge of warm air moves into our part of the country and sits there for several days. Thursday looks sunny with highs in the low 80s East River to the upper 80s in the west. The weekend looks warm and humid, with clear to partly cloudy skies Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the central and west. Monday looks even hotter, with much of KELOLAND expecting 90 degrees or higher. Warm muggy days continue with another shot of rain expected next Tuesday.