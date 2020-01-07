Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM January 7

Tonight is looking mostly clear to partly cloudy around the KELOLAND region. Some fog is possible in western SD. Overnight lows will be in the single digits above and just below zero for the east, while teens to low 20s will be found in the central and west.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy across the area as we get a reinforced shot of cold air. Afternoon temps will struggle to warm up for some with a brisk SE breeze of 15-30 mph. Highs will actually be near-normal, in the teens in the north to the 20s in the south. Western SD should reach the 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of light snow. We expect the snowfall to be light – under an inch – for central and east KELOLAND with the exception of western SD where 2-3” will be possible. Colder temperatures will take over as well, with Friday morning in the single digits above and below zero and Friday’s afternoon highs in the teens to lower 20s.

The weekend looks chilly, with colder than normal temperatures. Saturday morning will be cold, the single digits above and below zero. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny East River, and partly cloudy and breezy in the west. Saturday’s afternoon highs will be in the single digits to teens for central and east KELOLAND, while the west reaches the lower 30s. Sunday will be a touch warmer, with highs in the teens to 20s for the central and east with 30s in the west. Some light snow is possible on Sunday as well.

Looks like temperatures will fall again next week with highs returning to the teens to lower 20s.