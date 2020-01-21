Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM January 21

Some light moisture will stream in from the south tonight and affect mainly northwest Iowa. Otherwise, KELOLAND is looking at a mostly cloudy night with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

On Wednesday we may have a few light rain showers or light show showers in southern KELOLAND. Any snowfall should be well under an inch. Highs will be in the 30s in central and eastern South Dakota, with 40s and light showers in the west.

Our best chance of snowfall looks like Thursday into Friday morning, though most amounts will be under an inch. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average both days, in the upper 20s to low 30s. Western South Dakota will be in the 30s to around 40.

The weekend looks quiet. Partly cloudy skies both days, and temperatures will continue to be a few degrees above average, in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River. The west will reach the upper 40s to low 50s both days this weekend, although they could get a few light rain showers on Saturday.

Our January thaw looks like it will be persistent. We expect above average temperatures through the first few days of February. We will melt a lot of snow cover over the next two weeks.