Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM January 14

Clouds and light snow will move through KELOLAND tonight. Heaviest accumulation will happen in the northeast where amounts will range from 1-4”. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a few counties in northeast SD due to the accumulating snow. Another Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect tonight in northwest Iowa for patchy light snow and freezing drizzle. More alert information here.

Morning snow will clear out early tomorrow, leaving behind mostly sunny skies. We will also reach the daily high early in the day due to cold air moving south so expect falling temperatures throughout the afternoon.

Thursday will have partly cloudy skies and the cold air that will move in tomorrow will move out. So Thursday will start off cold with morning temps below zero for much of KELOLAND. But as that cold air moves out, temperatures will rise throughout the day and even into Thursday night. So afternoon temperatures will warm to the single digits and teens in the east, 20s to 30s in the west, and they’ll continue to rise into the evening. This means Friday will be a warmer day.

Friday’s highs will be in the 20s to 40s but the east will be dealing with a potential snowstorm. Strong winds and significant snowfall will pass through the Midwest and eastern KELOLAND will see a part of that. But the farther west you are, the less likelihood of dealing with Friday’s round of snow. In fact, the west will see very little snowfall accumulation.

The snow looks to last into Friday night and come to an end early Saturday, leaving behind mostly sunny skies for the weekend. But afternoon temperatures will be cold for eastern KELOLAND as overnight lows are expected to be in the teens below zero and afternoon highs in the single digits below zero or just around zero. Central and western KELOLAND will have it a little better with overnight lows in the single digits to teens and afternoon highs in the teens to 20s, even 30s are possible.