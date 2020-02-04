Storm Center Update – Tuesday PM February 4

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight as overnight temperatures dip into the single digits to teens. Winds will be light as they shift to the south.

Wednesday will be warmer thanks to that south breeze. The breeze will be gusty in central and NE South Dakota though. Temperatures will jump back above-normal, in the upper 20s to 30s East River, to the mid 30s in the west. The SE will be partly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon. Elsewhere will have mostly sunny to sunny skies all day.

More clouds will move in on Thursday, with snow flurries (little or no accumulation. Afternoon temps will return in the upper 20s to 30s.

Friday we’ll have a brief cooldown, back to the 20s to low 30s .

The weekend looks near to above normal, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, and the mid to upper 30s in the west. There will also be a chance of light snow (under an inch) on Saturday.

Temperatures look like they’ll remain mild into the start of next week as well.