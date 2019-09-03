Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 3rd

Good Morning! The weather remains warm and humid in the southeast early this morning along with a few showers, mainly west of Sioux Falls. We think the rain chance will apply to just the morning forecast and cooler NW winds will be the main story for the afternoon as skies clear from north to south.

Our FutureScan forecast shows that clearing for the afternoon, a trend that will continue tonight and tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be in the 70s for most areas, with a few 80s across the west.

Tonight will be clear and cooler for most areas.

We’ll keep the 70s going tomorrow in the east, but 80s and 90s are forecast for the west.

Expect a storm system in the region by Saturday that will bring cooler and wet weather to KELOLAND.

More active weather is forecast early next week as a series of disturbances move in from the west.

Temperatures will average below normal over the next week. We think that trend could linger beyond that time frame as well.

We do find a couple of warmer days on Thursday and Friday of this week, so enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts.